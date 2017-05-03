Rhiannon Giddens at Vicar Street, Dublin, 25 Nov. 2017
Rhiannon Giddens, founder member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops (USA), will be performing in Dublin six months from now during a series of shows in these islands (17-28 Nov. 2017), as part of a world tour with her latest album, Freedom highway.
The album was produced in Dirk Powell's studio and released on 24 Feb. 2017. It can be bought (CD or digital download) from Rhiannon Giddens's website. The show will be at Vicar Street, Dublin; tickets can be booked through her online tour schedule. A video of 'Come love come', from the album, is on YouTube.
*A reminder that at the end of this month (27 May) Aoife O'Donovan will be in concert at Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2. Seats can be booked here.
