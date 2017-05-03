Proposed tour by Rebecca Pronsky, July 2018
Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency draws our attention to yet another artist from outside bluegrass, Rebecca Pronsky from Brooklyn, NY, who with her husband and accompanist Rich Bennett is planning a tour in these islands for 7-22 July 2018. Two YouTube links are given for samples of their work. Both songs could well be played by a bluegrass band; indeed, the official video of 'Better this way' has a banjo on the soundtrack. The video of 'Aberdeen' was shot at a performance by the duo. Event organisers, venue owners, and others who are interested in booking them for next year should contact Loudon through the links given on his e-newsletter.
