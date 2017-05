of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency draws our attention to yet another artist from outside bluegrass,from Brooklyn, NY, who with her husband and accompanistis planning a tour in these islands for 7-22 July 2018. Two YouTube links are given for samples of their work. Both songs could well be played by a bluegrass band; indeed, the official video of 'Better this way' has a banjo on the soundtrack. The video of 'Aberdeen' was shot at a performance by the duo. Event organisers, venue owners, and others who are interested in booking them for next year should contact Loudon through the links given on his e-newsletter

Labels: Agencies, Folk, Visiting players