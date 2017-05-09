Not bluegrass - but...
From time to time the BIB receives news from venues or agencies about visiting artists from outside the categories of bluegrass or old-time music. In putting such news on the BIB, we try to indicate any common ground or link between what the artists may be doing and the BIB's primary concerns - usually if their material could be arranged or performed in bluegrass style.
Singer/ songwriter Krista Detor (USA) is an artist of this kind. She plays keyboard instruments and is accompanied on guitar by her husband and producer David Weber. Among other shows (see below), they will be at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs on Monday 15 May; the blurb on the Ballymore Acoustic Gigs blog indicates the high regard in which she is held. The videos that can be seen here show her as a powerful and moving singer; and yes, her songs would lend themselves to a bluegrass treatment, but only a very good band could do them justice. The full schedule in this island is:
Fri. 12th: White Horse Inn, West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 9.00 p.m.
Sat. 13th: Croc An Oir, Ballycullen, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m. (Croc an Oir Concert Series)
Mon. 15th: Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare; doors 8.30 p.m., €12 (Ballymore Acoustic Gigs)
Fri. 19th-Sun. 28th: 10-day songwriting residence retreat - 'Music in the Mournes with Krista Detor & Rod C. Taylor, Ph.D.', Rostrevor Cottages, Rostrevor, Co. Down
Mon. 22nd: 'An evening with Krista Detor & friends', The Rostrevor Inn, 33-35 Bridge St., Rostrevor, Co. Down, 8.00 p.m.
