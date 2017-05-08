More international acts at Rotterdam, 23-5 June 2017
28 Mar. 2017 the BIB forwarded news from the organising team of the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival in the Netherlands, announcing that this year's event (23-5 June 2017) will feature Sierra Hull (USA) in her only appearance in Europe on this trip.
The team now announces that more international acts will be on the Festival lineup, including Bob Wayne (USA), the Legendary Shack Shakers (USA), Los Hermanos Cubero (ES), the Pete Allen Family Band (USA), Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy (USA), the Pine Street Ramblers (USA), Flats & Sharps (UK), Leadbeaters (NL), Picking Ivy (NL), and the famous Belgian writer Christophe Vekeman. At least two of these names will be familiar to Irish fans from their Westport appearances. More details, including links to performance videos, are on the Festival's latest e-newsletter.
