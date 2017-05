a Niall Toner full band show,

a Niall Toner solo show in the Holy Trinity Church in Dunfanaghy (it's a really beautiful place and has been used for a couple of music events in the past),

and finally a duo that is more along the Nashville route - Brian Willoughby & Cathryn Craig, who will be doing two early evening events.

Our lineup has been expanding: we have not announced everyone yet but there's a good few added to the website since we last spoke. A few points of interest may be a young bluegrass group coming over from Scotland, the Dirty Beggars ; andWe also now have a few ticketed events. They are:There's more info. on each of these on www.thebandfestival.com/special-performances Each of those four performances are €10 each, but we're selling festival passes for €25 that mean you can access all of these performances.There will be a mix of music throughout the weekend, we're adding updates to the lineup at www.thebandfestival.com/bands . It's all coming around pretty quickly but we're really excited about it all!

Labels: Bands, concerts, Festivals, Visiting bands, Visiting players