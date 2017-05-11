Duets: a unique banjo combination
On 10 Feb. the BIB carried news of a collaboration between US banjo-players Mark Olitsky and Cary Moskowitz, on 5-string 'minstrel' banjo and 4-string plectrum banjo respectively. Thanks to Cary Moskowitz for the news that their CD Duets is now available from Bandcamp.com, where the seventeen tracks can be heard in full. All are tunes from the old-time repertoire, except 'Somewhere over the rainbow'.
The digital album costs $10.00, including unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more. A limited-edition CD in a gatefold jacket, plus streaming and download, can be bought for $15, and will be shipped out within seven days.
More info about the project and live shows are at https://olitskymoskovitz.wordpress.com/. This is a banjo duet record like no other, because of the way the deep rumble of the minstrel banjo blends with the plectrum's crisp steel-string sound. Warmly recommended.
