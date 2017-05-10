Danny Jones, 3 June 1939-3 Feb. 2017
The Bluegrass Alliance c.1969: (l-r) Buddy Spurlock, Ebo Walker, Dan Crary, Danny Jones, Lonnie Peerce
We learn with regret of the death earlier this year of Danny Lee Jones of Kentucky at the age of 77 from cancer. His musical career included spells on guitar with Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys and on mandolin and guitar with the Bluegrass Alliance - a band that made a powerful impact on the US scene in the late '60s and '70s and provided a launch pad for the careers of Sam Bush, Tony Rice, and Vince Gill. A feature by Richard Thompson is on Bluegrass Today, including a substantial memoir and tribute by Danny Jones's fellow Alliance member Dan Crary.
