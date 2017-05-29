Cardboard Fox (GB): changes in schedule, 5/6 June 2017
Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for the news that Cardboard Fox (GB; above) have changed the sequence of two of their dates in Ireland early next month.
The gig that Cardboard Fox will share with Cup O' Joe will be in the Sunflower Folk Club, 65 Union St., Belfast, on Monday 5 June; and their show at the Red Room will be on Tuesday 6 June. The change was made as Cup O' Joe discovered the original arrangement of Tuesday for the dual concert would be impossible for them.
The change has the added advantage that it avoids a clash with the regular monthly Belfast Bluegrass session on Tuesday 6 June.
