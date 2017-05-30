Bluegrass mural in Co. Cork
Thanks to Jim Purtell in the USA, who sends this interesting query:
A few years ago, on my first trip to Ireland, I passed a pub, whose name I can’t remember, while going through a town, whose name I can not remember, and saw this painted on the side of the building [see image on left]. I do know that it was on a drive between Cork and West Cork.
It is the album cover from a bluegrass album, Old & in the way. I always wished that I had stopped and gotten a photo but alas did not.
I was telling someone about this recently and wanted to find out more about it. I came across your blog by Googling Bluegrass Ireland.
Have you ever seen or heard about this? I would have to assume that the owner would be a bluegrass fan.
Or maybe a Deadhead - the 1975 release owed its status as best-selling bluegrass album, held for many years, to the fact that the banjo player was Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Other members included Vassar Clements (fiddle), David Grisman (mandolin, vocals), John Kahn (bass), and Peter Rowan (guitar, vocals). More about the band and the album is on Wikipedia.
Can any BIB reader identify the location of this splendid image and give more information about it?
