A few years ago, on my first trip to Ireland, I passed a pub, whose name I can’t remember, while going through a town, whose name I can not remember, and saw this painted on the side of the building []. I do know that it was on a drive between Cork and West Cork.It is the album cover from a bluegrass album,. I always wished that I had stopped and gotten a photo but alas did not.I was telling someone about this recently and wanted to find out more about it. I came across your blog by Googling Bluegrass Ireland.Have you ever seen or heard about this? I would have to assume that the owner would be a bluegrass fan.

Labels: Art, Recordings