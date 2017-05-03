Bill Bryson
|The Bluegrass Cardinals: Don Parmley, Bill Bryson, Dennis Fetchet,
David Parmley, Randy Graham
We learn with great regret of the death on Sunday (30 April) of Bill Bryson from cancer, at the age of 70. A brief feature by Richard Thompson appears on Bluegrass Today. Among the many accomplishments of his career, he was the bass player of the original Bluegrass Cardinals, shown in the photo above from a Cardinals discography. The Cardinals' powerful 1976 debut album had a strong influence in reasserting the vitality of 'traditional' bluegrass.
The link to Bill's name in the Wikipedia article on the band erroneously leads to an article on Bill Bryson the author (b. 1951).
