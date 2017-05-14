Band news
Two weeks ago Dublin's Blue Light Smugglers added to their Facebook a video of the highly progressive (by BIB standards) instrumental 'Spicy bean burger', which is also on YouTube. The musicians are Niall Hughes (electric bass, playing a lead break), Dan Egan (guitar), Gab Faure (fiddle), and Luke Coffey (banjo). Stimulating watching!
*Was any BIB reader at the April Verch Band (CAN) concert in the Market Place Theatre in Armagh city last night? April was hoping beforehand that their friends Cup O' Joe would be joining them for a tune or two...
*Watery Hill Boys (right) updated their cover photo earlier this week. On the other side of the island Erdini have similarly been updating their Facebook photos and information.
*Greenshine will be playing 'Back to black' at the Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork, on their double-header concert tonight with Thunder and Rain (USA). See their Facebook for a video of the song.
*Rackhouse Pilfer are playing three gigs each weekend from now into June; all dates are on the BIB calendar. The nearest is tonight (Sun. 14th) in John the Miners, Carrick, Co. Sligo, at 7.00 p.m. On Sat. 27th inst. they'll be playing at the Killarney Beerfest in Co. Kerry, where the Whileaways will be playing the following day. Later this summer the Whileaways will be special guests opening for the folk legend Donovan at Naul, Co. Dublin, in the Seamus Ennis Cultural Centre's 'Gigs in the Garden' series (Sat. 12th Aug.).
