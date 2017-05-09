Almost superhuman
Now, an artist who crosses the boundaries of bluegrass, old-time, and traditional music but undeniably belongs in all of them: Moving On Music (MOM) send a reminder that the Northern Ireland section of an imminent tour by the April Verch Band (CAN) begins tomorrow in Omagh, Co. Tyrone. MOM write:
We are delighted to welcome back the incredibly talented April Verch Band as they tour NI. On stage, Verch is almost superhuman. She stepdances while fiddling, sings while stepdancing, and sometimes sings, steps, and fiddles all at once (with apparent ease). It’s hard to believe unless you’ve seen it. Come along and leave astonished! Tickets £13, no booking fee.
The NI dates include Omagh (10th), Portaferry (11th), Antrim (12th), Armagh (13th), and Belfast (14th). MOM's full information on their part of the tour is here. All the band's dates, including those in the rest of Ireland, are on the BIB calendar.
