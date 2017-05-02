Alec Somerville joins BAND Festival lineup
Alec Somerville is now on the bill at the BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal (23-5 June). The blurb for Alec on the lineup page of the festival website reads:
Originally from Canada, banjo legend Alec Somerville now finds home in Co. Donegal. Alec plays his music in the 'clawhammer' style on the 5-string banjo. He has a large repertoire of music and songs, many of which were taken overseas by the early Scots and Irish settlers; and a real knowledge of the music which eventually gave birth to country music and later to bluegrass!
More on Alec's career appeared on the BIB for 15 Sept. 2012, since when he has made an important contribution to Canadian military history (also noted on the BIB). The BAND Festival Facebook yesterday published a nice video (also on YouTube) of Alec playing 'Waterbound'.
Artists also on the BAND lineup include the Niall Toner Band, Two Time Polka, Geordie MacAdam, Woodbine, Erdini, and many more. A fundraiser for the Festival was held in Dunfanaghy two weeks ago on Easter Monday.
