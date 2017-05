is now on the bill at the BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal (23-5 June). The blurb for Alec on the lineup page of the festival website reads: More on Alec's career appeared on the BIB for 15 Sept. 2012 , since when he has made an important contribution to Canadian military history (also noted on the BIB ). The BAND Festival Facebook yesterday published a nice video (also on YouTube ) of Alec playing 'Waterbound'.Artists also on the BAND lineup include the, and many more. A fundraiser for the Festival was held in Dunfanaghy two weeks ago on Easter Monday.

Labels: Banjo, Festivals, Old-time