5th Annual Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, 20-22 Oct. 2017
Confirmed acts include the Slocan Ramblers (CAN), Munich String Band (Germany), Propane Bros (UK), Malina Bros (CZ), some US visitors, and the perennial support of John Nyhan and the Kellehers plus local bluegrass enthusiasts Leo Hayes and Bill Forster along with pickers from Sixmilebridge Folk Club.
This Festival gains more momentum every year, so do consider putting the dates in your calendar - 20-22 October 2017.
The BIB last carried news of the Slocan Ramblers (photo above) on 1 Feb., and the Propane Brothers, who include Reuben and Benjamin Agnew from Cup O' Joe, on 8 Mar..
