30 May 2017

5th Annual Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, 20-22 Oct. 2017

This news was first published earlier today, giving last year's dates; so thanks to Brendan Walsh (organiser of the Shannonside Winter Music Festival) for sending the correct dates for this year's 5th Annual Bluegrass Festival in Bunratty, Co. Clare:

Confirmed acts include the Slocan Ramblers (CAN), Munich String Band (Germany), Propane Bros (UK), Malina Bros (CZ), some US visitors, and the perennial support of John Nyhan and the Kellehers plus local bluegrass enthusiasts Leo Hayes and Bill Forster along with pickers from Sixmilebridge Folk Club.

This Festival gains more momentum every year, so do consider putting the dates in your calendar - 20-22 October 2017.

The BIB last carried news of the Slocan Ramblers (photo above) on 1 Feb., and the Propane Brothers, who include Reuben and Benjamin Agnew from Cup O' Joe, on 8 Mar..

