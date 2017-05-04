11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival: official launch 13 May 2017; tickets on sale online
Thanks to Uri Kohen for the news that the 11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will be officially launched at 9.30 p.m. next Saturday (13 May) in McGing's, High St., Westport, Co. Mayo, by Ann McCarthy, arts officer of Mayo county council.
The night will be hosted by Westport Community Radio and MCed by Liam McNamara. Guest speakers: Uri (as festival producer) and Councillor Tereasa McGuire. Music on the night will be provided by the hot young Dublin band, the Breadwinners (photo below).
Festival Facebook.
website. There are five different options:
- individual ticket for the main shows of each night of the festival (Friday €20, Saturday €20, Sunday €12)
- weekend pass covering all three concerts, €45
- Friday & Saturday combo, €35
