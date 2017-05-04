04 May 2017

11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival: official launch 13 May 2017; tickets on sale online


Thanks to Uri Kohen for the news that the 11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will be officially launched at 9.30 p.m. next Saturday (13 May) in McGing's, High St., Westport, Co. Mayo, by Ann McCarthy, arts officer of Mayo county council.

The night will be hosted by Westport Community Radio and MCed by Liam McNamara. Guest speakers: Uri (as festival producer) and Councillor Tereasa McGuire. Music on the night will be provided by the hot young Dublin band, the Breadwinners (photo below).

The new festival poster (top right), designed by Desmond Downes, and programme (below) will also be on display. Both can also be seen on the Festival Facebook.

Tickets for the festival are now available online via the festival's website. There are five different options:
  • individual ticket for the main shows of each night of the festival (Friday €20, Saturday €20, Sunday €12)
  • weekend pass covering all three concerts, €45
  • Friday & Saturday combo, €35
Uri adds: 'Tickets are limited and it is very much advised to purchase them in advance. Note that the combo ticket and the weekend pass are much better value for money. Looking forward to see all bluegrass fans in Westport on 9 June!'

