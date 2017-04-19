Woody Pines tour planned for May 2018
Woody Pines (right), specialising in 'down home swing', are playing today the first of five shows in Scotland, having just played thirteen in England.
Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports that this has been the band's most successful UK tour, with over half the shows sold out. Consequently, a tour next year for the period 4-31 May 2018 is being planned. Event organisers and venue owners who would like to be in on this can contact Loudon via the Brookfield Knights website.
