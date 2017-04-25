Two Time Polka: April and May gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends this news:
Here are details of our next few gigs:
Fri. 28th April: The South County Bar, West Village, Douglas, Cork. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4891574
Sun. 30th: Fertha Bar, Main St., Caherciveen, Co. Kerry. 4.00-6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 066 9472023
Sat. 6th May: Sarah Walker Gallery, The Pier, Castletownbere, Co. Cork. Doors open 8.00 p.m. Adm. E15. Tel. 027 70387
Sun. 21st: The Brewery Tap, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 057 9321131
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
Two Time Polka's latest CD, New road, is available at their gigs and from Music Zone, Douglas, Cork, and Custys Music, Ennis, Co. Clare; or on line from both outlets, www.musiczone.ie and www.custysmusic.com. You can also contact Ray directly.
