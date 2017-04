Here are details of our next few gigs:Fri. 28th April: The South County Bar, West Village, Douglas, Cork. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4891574Sun. 30th: Fertha Bar, Main St., Caherciveen, Co. Kerry. 4.00-6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 066 9472023Sat. 6th May: Sarah Walker Gallery, The Pier, Castletownbere, Co. Cork. Doors open 8.00 p.m. Adm. E15. Tel. 027 70387Sun. 21st: The Brewery Tap, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 057 9321131Regards & thanks,Ray & TTP New road

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Gigs