The Patuxent Partners: (l-r) Tom Mindte, Bryan Deere,

Vicki McMullen, John Brunschwyler

Everyone who has enjoyed the tours byand his Patuxent Partners Bluegrass Band (last here in 2015) should read the major interview with him byon Bluegrass Today . Indeed, even those who haven't been lucky enough to hear Tom and the band will learn a lot from it about bluegrass past, present, and future, including Tom's own life in music, playing with and learning fromand, the Baltimore and DC bluegrass scenes, becoming a recording engineer, running a record company, playing jazz, coming to Ireland, the younger generation, and much more.

Labels: History, Media, Record companies, Visiting bands