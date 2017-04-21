Tom Mindte interviewed
|The Patuxent Partners: (l-r) Tom Mindte, Bryan Deere,
Vicki McMullen, John Brunschwyler
Everyone who has enjoyed the tours by Tom Mindte and his Patuxent Partners Bluegrass Band (last here in 2015) should read the major interview with him by Katy Daley on Bluegrass Today. Indeed, even those who haven't been lucky enough to hear Tom and the band will learn a lot from it about bluegrass past, present, and future, including Tom's own life in music, playing with and learning from Buzz Busby and Frank Wakefield, the Baltimore and DC bluegrass scenes, becoming a recording engineer, running a record company, playing jazz, coming to Ireland, the younger generation, and much more.
