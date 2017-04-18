To the Bitter Sunny South take me home
Many fans of bluegrass and old-time music have a wider interest in the culture and society of the Southern States; so thanks to Maria Ivey of the Press House in Nashville, TN, for drawing our attention to the online magazine The Bitter Southerner. It is dedicated to combatting both the negative preconceptions that persist outside the South and the negative realities that persist within it - and making a lot of good things known at the same time.
The BS's list of best Southern albums of 2016 unfortunately includes no bluegrass, but there's an article by Chuck Reece on the making of the landmark Will the circle be unbroken album in 1971. Read the Bitter Southerner's manifesto as a starter.
