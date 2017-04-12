Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius in Ireland, early May 2017
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin, announces that coming events at the Centre include a concert by Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius on Saturday 13 May. Doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30; tickets are €20 / €16 (booked in advance) and €22 / €18 (on the door). The event web page includes a performance video and online booking link.
Other dates on their Ireland schedule include the Baltimore Fiddle Fair on Sunday 7 May and the Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town on Friday 12 May.
