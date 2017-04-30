Tim Grimm and the Family Band (USA) in Ireland, 22-26 May 2017
G Promo PR announce another non-bluegrass touring artist: singer/ songwriter and actor Tim Grimm has been described by the UK online magazine FolkWords as
Americana to the roots, sometimes there’s a bluesy feel, sometimes folk takes over, and then there’s that rocky edge – definitions don’t fit here, just recognition that you’re listening to music from the heart.
Grimm, who has been labelled 'the poet laureate of the rural Midwest', is a longtime friend of the legendary Ramblin' Jack Elliott, whom he has celebrated in ‘King of the folksingers’, the #1 song on US folk radio in 2014. Last October he released the single ‘Woody’s landlord’, commemorating Woody Guthrie's period as a tenant of Donald Trump's father, and this became the #1 US Folk Radio folk radio song of 2016.
The present tour is linked to his latest album, A stranger in this time (Cavalier Recordings CR 255619). due for release on 12 May. He will be accompanied on the tour by his sons and collaborators Jackson Grimm (guitars, banjo, octave mandolin, vocals) and Connor Grimm (bass), and his wife, Jan Lucas (harmonica, vocals). The album was recorded in Monroe County, Indiana, not all that far from the location of the Annual Bill Monroe Bean Blossom Bluegrass Music Festival. A three-song audio sampler can be heard on SoundCloud.
The schedule shows tours in Britain before and after these three dates in Ireland:
Mon. 22nd May: Mick Murphy’s Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare (Ballymore Acoustic Gigs)
Thurs. 25th: Tarred and Feathered Folk Session, Grange Woodbine Club, Raheny Rd, Donaghmede, Dublin 5
Fri. 26th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, contact Geraint and Deb Jones, G Promo PR. Contact: 'phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail.
