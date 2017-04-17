The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Ireland in 2018
4 Wheel Drive (NL/D/BE) and mandolinist with Blue Maxx (BE) - for this news:
Happy Easter to y’all! Just a short note to tell you guys that The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys [above] are scheduled to play a two-week tour in May 2018, and that John Nyhan will do the bookings.
They will not play on the Continent then, only Ireland and maybe UK. I plan on coming over to Ireland for a couple of their gigs.
For much more on The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (from East Tennessee), see the BIB for 4 Feb. They have already made two European tours, are working on their second CD, and have impeccable credentials in hard-core bluegrass - including Jan's strong recommendation.
