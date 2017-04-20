The Henry Girls at Naul, 22 Apr. 2017
Further on the subject of the Henry Girls (see the BIB post below): the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, announces that they will be playing at the Centre this coming Saturday (22 April). As usual at the Centre, doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30. Admission is €16 / €13 (in advance) and €18 / €15 (on the door). The event web page includes a performance video and online booking link.
The Centre's annual record fair begins at 11.00 a.m. the same day; admission is free.
