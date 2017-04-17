The Cabin Sessions, Dundrum, 27 Apr. 2017
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all!
We're back on Thursday 27 April with special guests Ross Kelly, Pat Killalea plays The Shadows, and the fabulous Dublin City Rounders! Hope you can make it down.
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
Labels: On the edge, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home