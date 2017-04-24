Tammy Sullivan, 2 Oct. 1964-20 Apr. 2017
3 June 2014 the BIB carried the news of the death on 31 May of Jerry Sullivan of Alabama and of the renowned bluegrass gospel group, the Sullivan Family. Jerry is shown above with his daughter Tammy; they performed and recorded as a duo, and were twice (2003, 2008) on the programme of the annual Appalachian and Bluegrass Music Festival at the Ulster American Folk Park, Co. Tyrone. Richard Hurst, head of the Festival organising team, wrote a tribute to Jerry on the occasion of his death.
Today Bluegrass Today carries the sad news that Tammy Sullivan died last Thursday (20 April) of cancer, at the age of 52. The funeral was yesterday. Richard Thompson, who published an account of Jerry's life and career in music on Bluegrass Today in 2014, has written a piece on Tammy today, including a video in which she sings the lead on 'Working on a building'.
Labels: Festivals, People, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home