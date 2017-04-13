Peter Rowan and Red Wine to tour Europe, spring 2018
|Red Wine with Peter Rowan at the 4th Red Wine Bluegrass
Party, 2012 (photo: Stefano Goldberg)
Thanks to Martino Coppo, lead singer and mandolinist of Red Wine (I), who writes:
Dear friends and music lovers,
just a quick note to let you know that Red Wine & Peter Rowan are joining forces again and look forward to touring Europe together in spring 2018 (May-June).
If you are interested in booking any gig, or if you know someone who is, please let me know as soon as possible so that we can plan ahead and save the dates.
Thanks a lot and Happy Easter to y'all!
Martino also sends a link to a YouTube video of Red Wine backing Rowan on 'Midnite Moonlite' in 2012.
Labels: Europe, Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home