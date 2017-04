Red Wine with Peter Rowan at the 4th Red Wine Bluegrass

Party, 2012 (photo: Stefano Goldberg)

Dear friends and music lovers,just a quick note to let you know that Red Wine & Peter Rowan are joining forces again and look forward to touring Europe together in spring 2018 (May-June).If you are interested in booking any gig, or if you know someone who is, please let me know as soon as possible so that we can plan ahead and save the dates.Thanks a lot and Happy Easter to y'all!

