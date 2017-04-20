News from Germany
Music Contact agency in Germany send the news that plans for the 9th Bluegrass Jamboree! 'touring bluegrass festival' package are already well advanced, with seventeen shows in Germany and Austria so far confirmed between 21 November and 16 December 2017 inclusive.
Full details of the schedule are on the Music Contact website. This year's powerful lineup comprises the Lonely Heartstring Band (USA), Lula Wiles (USA), and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN).
Music Contact's wide-ranging programme for the rest of the year includes a further tour by the Henry Girls of Donegal, who were in Germany last month and will return there in October.
Labels: Agencies, Bands, Europe, Festivals, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home