New tour for masters of 'Celtgrass' begins at Whelan's. 17 May 2017
We Banjo 3 are back from touring the USA and preparing for a tour in Ireland in the second half of May. The tour begins on Wednesday 17 May with a show in Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, together with special guests JigJam from Tullamore, who have also been touring in the US. The two groups are acknowledged masters of what is becoming known as 'Celtgrass', a fusion of Irish traditional styles with American tunes and ensemble work. Samples are on We Banjo 3's own YouTube channel; here's their 'Soldier's joy'.
We Banjo 3 (also on Facebook and Twitter) have reached the level of recording with Ricky Skaggs and the Chieftains, and sharing stages with Bela Fleck, Los Lobos, Jerry Douglas, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and the Punch Brothers. The band comprises brothers Enda Scahill (tenor banjo, vocals) and Fergal Scahill (fiddle, viola, dobro, percussion, guitar, mandolin, vocals) plus brothers Martin Howley (tenor banjo, mandolin, vocals) and David Howley (lead vocals, guitar).
Doors open for the show in Whelan's at 8.00 p.m. on 17 May; tickets are €15, available online from WAV Tickets or Lo-Call 1890 200 078 (1.00-7.00 p.m. Mon.-Fri.). A 50c per ticket service charge applies on phone, internet, or credit-card bookings. Entry is strictly for over-18s; ID may be required. The show will be followed by Whelan’s Silent Disco plus Late Bar. We Banjo 3's complete tour schedule is:
Wed. 17th: Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, with JigJam
Thurs. 18th: Set Theatre, Kilkenny city
Fri. 19th: St Luke's, Cork city
Sat. 20th: National Opera House, Wexford town
Sun. 21st: Birr Arts Centre, Birr, Co. Offaly
Wed. 24th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town
Thurs. 25th: Dolan's, Limerick city
Fri. 26th: Black Box, Galway city
