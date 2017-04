Now a quartet and looking more like a bluegrass band than ever, We Banjo 3 are back from touring the USA and preparing for a tour in Ireland in the second half of May. The tour begins on Wednesday 17 May with a show in Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, together with JigJam from Tullamore, who have also been touring in the US. The two groups are acknowledged masters of what is becoming known as 'Celtgrass', a fusion of Irish traditional styles with American tunes and ensemble work. Samples are on We Banjo 3's own YouTube channel ; here's their 'Soldier's joy' We Banjo 3 (also on Facebook and Twitter ) have reached the level of recording withand the, and sharing stages with, and the. The band comprises brothers(tenor banjo, vocals) and(fiddle, viola, dobro, percussion, guitar, mandolin, vocals) plus brothers(tenor banjo, mandolin, vocals) and(lead vocals, guitar).Doors open for the show in Whelan's at 8.00 p.m. on 17 May; tickets are €15, available online from WAV Tickets or Lo-Call 1890 200 078 (1.00-7.00 p.m. Mon.-Fri.). A 50c per ticket service charge applies on phone, internet, or credit-card bookings. Entry is strictly for over-18s; ID may be required. The show will be followed by Whelan’s Silent Disco plus Late Bar. We Banjo 3 's complete tour schedule is:Wed. 17th: Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, with JigJamThurs. 18th: Set Theatre, Kilkenny cityFri. 19th: St Luke's, Cork citySat. 20th: National Opera House, Wexford townSun. 21st: Birr Arts Centre, Birr, Co. OffalyWed. 24th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo townThurs. 25th: Dolan's, Limerick cityFri. 26th: Black Box, Galway city

Labels: Americana, Bands, Celtic music, Irish music, Old-time, On the edge, Tours