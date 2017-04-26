New release by the Po' Ramblin' Boys
last week that The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys from Tennessee will be touring Ireland next year, coming with a strong recommendation from Jan Michielsen, guitarist with 4 Wheel Drive (NL/D/BE).
Bluegrass Today announces that the Boys have just released, as a tribute to the late James King, a single - 'Just as the sun went down' - from their forthcoming gospel CD. A video of them performing the song on stage earlier this year can be seen on Bluegrass Today and also on YouTube. Their arrangement follows that of the James King Band (see here).
Longtime supporters of bluegrass in Ireland may remember the song as performed and recorded by the Bluegrass Patriots from Colorado, headliners of the very first Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in 1995, with the magnificent lead singing of Glenn Zankey. Among other memorable performances in Ireland, the Patriots played the first gospel set to be featured in an Athy Bluegrass Festival - an eye- and ear-opener, as they provided a programme of over an hour, drawn entirely from the gospel repertoire of bluegrass and older country music, without the slightest hint of monotony.
