More familiar faces in 'Wayfaring Stranger'
|Phil Cunningham at the Ulster American Folk Park
The third and final hour-long episode of 'Wayfaring Stranger with Phil Cunningham' was broadcast on BBC2 Northern Ireland at 7.00 p.m. last night (20 Apr.), and as the early part of it was shot at last September's bluegrass festival in the Ulster American Folk Park, more familiar faces (in addition to those shown last week) could be seen. Those on stage included the Band of Ruhks, the Corn Potato String Band, and Betse & Clarke.
Later, the Hot Club of Cowtown were shown in full swing; and the return of American music to Ulster was illustrated by the Thompson Brothers of Co. Down, talking about the music and playing 'Shall we gather at the river' on mandolin and guitar in the People's Hall in Portavogie (the Hall was shown two years ago on their blog).
It was a stimulating series, bringing in more about the music than we can expect to see in three hours' TV for a long time to come. Perhaps someone will make a corresponding film about - say - the German contribution to Appalachian culture?
