andof G Promo PR announce that Canadian folk-pop duo Madison Violet (right) will tour in these islands next month in support of their new album, due for release on 5 May by Big Lake Music.Madison Violet -(vocals, electric, tenor and acoustic guitars, Omnichord, harmonica) and(vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, violin, mandolin) - have been a duo since 1999. The current tour is said to involve 'No backing band. No big light show. No rock star after-show dance parties.'All right, but should news about them be on the BIB? Well, among their many favourable reviews, the blend of their harmonies has been described as combining 'a kind of bluegrass-old-time sensibility with rock 'n' roll attitude that packs power as well as disarming honesty' (), and some of their material would lend itself well to bluegrass treatment. Performances can be heard on YouTube and SoundCloud. Their shows in Ireland are:Thurs. 4th: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. TyroneFri. 5th: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. WexfordSat. 6th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. DownSun. 7th: Black Box, BelfastFor further information, interview, session or guest list requests, contact Geraint and Deb Jones, G Promo PR . Contact: 'phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail

