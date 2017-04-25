Madison Violet (CAN) in Ireland, 4-7 May 2017
Geraint and Deb Jones of G Promo PR announce that Canadian folk-pop duo Madison Violet (right) will tour in these islands next month in support of their new album The Knight sessions, due for release on 5 May by Big Lake Music.
Madison Violet - Brenley MacEachern (vocals, electric, tenor and acoustic guitars, Omnichord, harmonica) and Lisa MacIsaac (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, violin, mandolin) - have been a duo since 1999. The current tour is said to involve 'No backing band. No big light show. No rock star after-show dance parties.'
All right, but should news about them be on the BIB? Well, among their many favourable reviews, the blend of their harmonies has been described as combining 'a kind of bluegrass-old-time sensibility with rock 'n' roll attitude that packs power as well as disarming honesty' (The Herald), and some of their material would lend itself well to bluegrass treatment. Performances can be heard on YouTube and SoundCloud. Their shows in Ireland are:
Thurs. 4th: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 5th: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Sat. 6th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. Down
Sun. 7th: Black Box, Belfast
For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, contact Geraint and Deb Jones, G Promo PR. Contact: 'phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail.
Labels: On the edge, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home