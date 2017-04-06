John Statz (USA) at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, 24 Apr. 2017
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) announce that US singer/ songwriter John Statz will be playing at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, on Monday 24 April, on a European release tour with his new record The fire sermon. Doors open at 8.30 p.m.; admission is €12.
John Statz's songs are not written or recorded in a bluegrass idiom, but it's not hard to imagine some of them in a bluegrass arrangement, and a band looking for fresh material might consider his work. The single 'Cashmere' from the new album can be heard on SoundCloud. The BAG show comes near the end of the Irish section of the tour, which also includes:
Thurs. 20th: Roisin Dubh, Galway city
Fri. 21st: Mullarkey's Bar, Foyle's Hotel, Clifden, Co. Galway
Sat. 22nd: JJ Harlow's, Roscommon town
Sun. 23rd: Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Tues. 25th: Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Further shows are in England, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany; full details are on the online tour schedule, with facilities for online booking.
