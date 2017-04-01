High Plains Tradition (USA) back in Ireland, 28 Apr.-7 May 2017
Thanks to John Nyhan for this very welcome news:
After a fantastic tour by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado and before that, Special Consensus, we now have another great classic bluegrass band in High Plains Tradition from Colorado touring from 28 April to 7 May. As you are aware, High Plains are a great band and have proved to be very popular with audiences on their previous visits.
High Plains Tradition are Doug Elrich (mandolin, vocals), Steve Gilmore (guitar, vocals), Mark Leslie (banjo, vocals), Bobby Vickery (fiddle, vocals), and Kenny Pabst (bass, vocals). Here are their tour details.
April
Fri. 28th, Sat. 29th, Sun. 30th: 4th Annual Mountain Roots Music Weekend, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry. Various times and venues: check Teacht Thar Saile Folk Club.com; 085 251 3986
May
Mon. 1st: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; 087 792 1771
Tues. 2nd: Clonmel Folk Club, Town Hall, Parnell St, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; 085 850 2289
Wed. 3rd: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; 068 22566
Thurs. 4th: Tigh an Cheoil, Ring, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; 087 989 8560; 058 46455
Fri. 5th: Church of Ireland, Bruff, Co. Limerick, 8.00 p.m.; 086 302 7976
Sat. 6th: Pikers Lodge, Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan, 8.30 p.m.; 086 262 8567
Sun. 7th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.; 087 229 6018
For further information on any of the above, contact John on 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
BIB editor's note: High Plains Tradition are coming over with the same longtime lineup as on their first tour in 2010, shown in the photo above. This year is also their thirtieth anniversary as a band.
