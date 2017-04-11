Gerry Barry
I'm forwarding, with great regret, this news from Tony O'Brien on Facebook:
Just heard this evening of the sad passing of Gerry Barry who died suddenly yesterday. A great friend and supporter of Athy Bluegrass for the last 26 years. Deepest sympathy to his wife Helen and all extended family & friends.
Gerry's passing will be regretted by everyone who knew him. He was a dedicated mandolin player and a member of Mandolin Cafe, and a moving tribute to him has been posted on the Cafe's forum by his friend John Reinhardt.
