First issue of the new EBMA newsletter
EBMA NEWSLETTER - APRIL 2017
The first issue of the new European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) monthly newsletter is now out. The organising team write:
EBMA aims to provide you with regular updates on what is happening in the European bluegrass scene: upcoming concerts, festivals, and tours as well as news, reviews, articles, and more items of interest.
We want to build the Newsletter to serve you, so we will add to its contents in the coming issues with your input.
Is there something you would like to say?
Do you have an instrument for sale or wanted, or a musician or band wanted?
Maybe you would like to contribute an article?
News of Irish interest that has not previously appeared on the BIB include dates for Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius at Sligo and Naul in early May; and three dates by Sweden's Original Five in Connacht before and after the Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival.
A major feature by Richard Thompson on new developments in the EBMA (including the newsletter) appeared on Bluegrass Today on Monday last, incorporating input from Eugene O'Brien, EBMA chairperson.
You can sign up to receive the EBMA newsletter via the EBMA website. For anything concerned with the newsletter, contact the EBMA by e-mail.
