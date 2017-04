First issue of the new EBMA newsletter

EBMA NEWSLETTER - APRIL 2017

The first issue of the new European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) monthly newsletter is now out. The organising team write:News of Irish interest that has not previously appeared on the BIB include dates forandat Sligo and Naul in early May; and three dates by Sweden'sin Connacht before and after the Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival.A major feature byon new developments in the EBMA (including the newsletter) appeared on Bluegrass Today on Monday last, incorporating input from, EBMA chairperson.You can sign up to receive the EBMA newsletter via the EBMA website . For anything concerned with the newsletter, contact the EBMA by e-mail

