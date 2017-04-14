Familiar faces among wayfaring strangers
'Wayfaring Stranger with Phil Cunningham' was shown last night (Thurs. 13 Apr.) on BBC2 Northern Ireland. BIB readers who caught it will have found a lot to enjoy: the part dealing with Fiddlin' John Carson and his 'Little old log cabin in the lane' included footage shot at one of the log cabins in the Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, with the song being played in fine style by celebrated figures from the Irish bluegrass community.
The complete episode, as well as six clips from the first two episodes, is available (to UK viewers) on BBC iPlayer. The next and final episode should be on the screen at 7.00 p.m. next Thursday (20 Apr.).
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home