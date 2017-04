Supporting European Bluegrass and Bluegrass in Europe





Following on last week's press release from the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) (see the BIB for 1 Apr. ), the EBMA announces that technical difficulties will delay the first issue of its new monthly newsletter till Monday 10 April. To receive the newsletter, even if you are not an EBMA member, contact the EBMA through its website

Labels: EBMA, Europe, International organisations, Media