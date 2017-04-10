Donna Stoneman interviewed
The Stoneman Family in the 1960s: Roni and Donna stand each side of their father, Ernest V. 'Pop' Stoneman
Stoneman women wear well. Audiences here are already familiar with the vitality of Roni Stoneman, First Lady of the 5-string Banjo; now an interview with her elder sister Donna, conducted and videoed by Tara Linhardt, can be seen on Bluegrass Today. Donna's vivacious personality and masterful mandolin playing were a focal point of the family band, and are on display here as well, intercut with some fine photos from her early career and further back in the family's history.
