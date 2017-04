Stoneman women wear well. Audiences here are already familiar with the vitality of, First Lady of the 5-string Banjo; now an interview with her elder sister, conducted and videoed by, can be seen on Bluegrass Today . Donna's vivacious personality and masterful mandolin playing were a focal point of the family band, and are on display here as well, intercut with some fine photos from her early career and further back in the family's history.

Labels: History, Mandolin, Media, Video