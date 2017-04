Thanks tofor the news that fiddle maestro Darol Anger & Republic of Strings will be touring Ireland early next month, including a concert set and workshops at the Baltimore Fiddle Fair . The ensemble comprises(5-string fiddle),(cello, fiddle),(guitar, voice), and(octave mandolin, fiddle). Bio details on all members are here . The schedule is:Wed. 3rd: Sugar Club, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m., €20/ €15/ €10 (students) (online booking fees apply); 01 6787188Thurs. 4th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 7.30 p.m., €14/ €12; 0402 38529Fri. 5th: National Opera House (Jerome Hynes Theatre), Wexford town, 8.00 p.m., €16/€14; 053 9122144Sat. 6th: Fiddle Fair Marquee, Baltimore, Co. Cork, 9.00 p.m., €35/ €30/ €25; 086 3753380Tues. 9th: Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co. Wicklow, 8.00 p.m., €16/ €14; 01 2724030Wed. 10th: glór, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m., €18/ €16; 065 6843103Thurs. 11th: Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m., €17/ €14; 094 9023733Fri. 12th: McGrory's Hotel (The Back Room), Culdaff, Co. Donegal, 9.00 p.m., €10; 074 9379104Sat. 13th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m., €15/ €12; 045 448327Most of these concerts are under the auspices of Music Network , and full details (including online booking links) are on the Music Network website

