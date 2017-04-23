Darol Anger & Republic of Strings (USA) in Ireland, 3-13 May 2017
Darol Anger & Republic of Strings will be touring Ireland early next month, including a concert set and workshops at the Baltimore Fiddle Fair. The ensemble comprises Darol Anger (5-string fiddle), Tristan Clarridge (cello, fiddle), Emy Phelps (guitar, voice), and John Mailander (octave mandolin, fiddle). Bio details on all members are here. The schedule is:
Wed. 3rd: Sugar Club, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m., €20/ €15/ €10 (students) (online booking fees apply); 01 6787188
Thurs. 4th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 7.30 p.m., €14/ €12; 0402 38529
Fri. 5th: National Opera House (Jerome Hynes Theatre), Wexford town, 8.00 p.m., €16/€14; 053 9122144
Sat. 6th: Fiddle Fair Marquee, Baltimore, Co. Cork, 9.00 p.m., €35/ €30/ €25; 086 3753380
Tues. 9th: Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co. Wicklow, 8.00 p.m., €16/ €14; 01 2724030
Wed. 10th: glór, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m., €18/ €16; 065 6843103
Thurs. 11th: Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m., €17/ €14; 094 9023733
Fri. 12th: McGrory's Hotel (The Back Room), Culdaff, Co. Donegal, 9.00 p.m., €10; 074 9379104
Sat. 13th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m., €15/ €12; 045 448327
Most of these concerts are under the auspices of Music Network, and full details (including online booking links) are on the Music Network website.
