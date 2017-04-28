Cup O' Joe on IBMA WOB 2017 showcase schedule
Bluegrass Today for the news that the International Bluegrass Music Association has released the names of the artists on the 'Bluegrass Ramble' showcase schedule at this September's World of Bluegrass convention-cum-festival in Raleigh, NC - and the list includes the multi-talented Cup O' Joe (above) from Co. Armagh. As Bluegrass Today says, this
... offers them an opportunity to perform multiple times in front of agents, record label reps, talent buyers, and other influential members of the industry who assemble at the annual get-together.
Congratulations from the BIB to Cup O' Joe on this well deserved step in their career. Other artists on the list include Flats & Sharps (GB), who played the 2015 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival; Mr Sun, the 'other band' of Darol Anger (USA), who will be here shortly with Republic of Strings; and the Po' Ramblin' Boys, whom we hope to see over here next year.
