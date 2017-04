Thanks tofor mentioning that the delights of attending IBMA's Leadership Bluegrass 2017 class included a special preview of a forthcoming album by Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Robert Van 'Bobby' Osborne . Uri writes that the class hadThe album,, will be out in June and can be pre-ordered from Compass Records ($15.00). But there's no need to wait to have Uri's verdict confirmed: Bluegrass Today carried on Friday a feature with a SoundCloud premiere of one track - 'They call the wind Maria' . This show tune is a fine vehicle for Bobby's incredible voice - always one of the finest in bluegrass, and still incredible after a performing career of nearly seventy years.

