Bluegrass masterclass in Acoustic Guitar
The April 2017 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine, now in the shops, has Molly Tuttle on the cover, and her guide to crosspicking arrangements of traditional songs inside. Moreover, says the magazine's website, you can
learn how modern-bluegrass guitarists Dave Bruzza, Grant Gordy, Courtney Hartman, Dave Wilson, and Billy Strings are making the genre their own. Also: Shawn Camp talks about his dream gig — emulating Lester Flatt in the Earls of Leicester; Union Station’s Ron Block on boosting your bluegrass technical skills; and flatpicking champion Scott Fore offers 5 tips on acing a competition (with music).
The abundant contents also include items on Norman Blake, Doc Watson's G-50, and 'Walls of time'.
Labels: Guitar, Instruction, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home