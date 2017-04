An Easter egg for BIB readers, especially banjo-players:Thanks to Bluegrass Today for drawing attention to this video made for the Reverb.com channel by Noam Pikelny , who demonstrates and explains the successive styles of, and, and how players today combine elements of all these - a handy introduction in just five minutes.The video can also be seen on the Bluegrass Today feature, which leads with a twenty-minute solo concert-cum-interview with Noam Pikelny on video formagazine, playing pieces from his new album('a gem, required in every library of serious banjo music' - Bluegrass Today) and talking about his own banjo and its history.A bonus for banjo players and bluegrass historians: looking up the first video on YouTube led to discovering this fifty-minute audio home recording of Bill Keith andat their first meeting in 1964, a historic occasion described in an appendix to Tony Trischka's book

