Band news
For the last two weeks the Blue Light Smugglers have welcomed US session musician Travis Lyon, sitting in on their regular Monday session at the Blue Light pub, high in the Dublin mountains.
*Congratulations to Lily Sheehan (left) of the Breadwinners on becoming the proud owner of a D-28.
*On Thursday 25 May Cup O' Joe will be performing at the 20th EWOB Festival at Voorthuizen, the Netherlands. (Mandolin enthusiasts should note that on Saturday 27 the duo of Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg will be headlining the evening concert.) Later this summer Cup O' Joe will be playing shows in England: see their online tour schedule.
*Anyone wanting to take part in the Dublin Bluegrass Collective's weekly bluegrass jam in central Dublin should brush up the Richard Underwood tune 'Newton Grove', recently added to the jam repertoire by popular demand.
*Another busy month for Rackhouse Pilfer: this weekend they were playing in Spells Bar, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, and McLoughlin's, Mulranny, Co. Sligo; in the rest of the month they'll be playing the following dates, as shown on the poster image:
Sat. 15th: The Furniture Shop, Grange, Co. Sligo
Sun. 16th: 5th on Teeling, Sligo town
Mon. 17th: McGarrigle's, Sligo town
Fri. 21st: Gilroy's, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo
Sat. 22nd: The Strand, Strandhill, Co. Sligo
Sun. 23rd: Voodoo, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Fri. 28th: Kyteler's Inn, Kilkenny city
Sat. 29th: Percy Whelan's, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Sun. 30th: The Limelight, Glenties, Co. Donegal
