Waiting for Earl
The BIB mentioned on 18 Feb. that Earl Scruggs: banjo icon, by Gordon Castelnero and David L. Russell, is scheduled for publication this month. Amazon.co.uk has just announced that the book will be released on 1 May, but can be pre-ordered at a guaranteed price of £32.15.
The publishers, Rowman & Littlefield, continue to announce that the book is being published this month, with a sterling price of £24.95 for both the hardback and e-book editions (the latter is marked as 'coming soon', so the hardback is presumably available). The BIB suggests that you contact your favourite bookshop and see what they can do.
