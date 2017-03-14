Visitors on video
The BIB mentioned a week ago the tour by Americana singer/ songwriter Brooksie Wells at the beginning of next month, accompanied by Lisa Kay Howard (mandolin, vocals) and Wally Hughes (fiddle, dobro, vocals), both of whom also perform with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike (VS&LP).
Longtime Athy festival attenders will remember a power-packed show by an earlier edition of that band several years back. VS&LP have just released a video of the number 'Something about a train', in which you can see and hear the present band - Valerie Smith, Lisa Kay, Wally, Tom Gray (yes, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame member) on bass, and Joe Zauner on banjo. The video can be seen in this Bluegrass Today feature and also on YouTube.
