Two Time Polka: March gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends this news:
Here are our gigs for March:
Fri. 17th, St Patrick's day: Mastersons Steakhouse, Main St., Swords, Co. Dublin. 7.00-9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 01 8903855
Sat. 18th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sat. 25th: Open air, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. 3.00-4.00 p.m. Adm. free (Opening of the Deise Greenway in Kilmacthomas)
Regards,
Ray & TTP
Two Time Polka's latest CD, New road, is available at their gigs and from Music Zone, Douglas, Cork, and Custys Music, Ennis, Co. Clare; or on line from both outlets, www.musiczone.ie and www.custysmusic.com. You can also contact Ray directly.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home