The Henry Girls on tour with new album
Henry Girls have already played the first three Irish dates in support of their new album, Far beyond the stars, which was launched on 10 March. They are now touring in Germany and the Netherlands, and will be back touring in Ireland in April and May - plus two dates in Cornwall in early May, which are already sold out.
Irish dates in the 'Far beyond the stars' tour are:
Sat. 22nd Apr.: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m.; €16 / €13 (advance), €18 / €15 (door)
Sat. 29th: Playhouse Theatre, Derry city: 1.30 p.m. matinee, £11/£8; evening (8.00 p.m.) £14/£11 (part of Boswell Tribute, City of Derry Jazz Festival)
Sat. 13th May: Roscommon Arts Centre, Circular Rd, Roscommon town, 8.00 p.m.; €15
Sat. 20th: Wexford Arts Centre, Cornmarket, Wexford town, 8.30 p.m.; €18
Thurs. 25th: Draíocht Arts Centre, Blanchardstown Centre, Dublin, 8.00 p.m.; €16/€14
Fri. 26th: Unitarian Church, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, 7.30 p.m.; €25
Sat. 27th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 8.30 p.m.; €18/€16
Wed. 31st: The Dock, St George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8.30 p.m.; €20/ €18
Venue contact details and online booking facilities are on their website.
