Sierra Hull (USA) in the Netherlands, late June 2017
Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival announces that this year's event (23-5 June 2017) will feature Sierra Hull (USA), confirming the festival's international reputation.
Founded in 2009 with an audience of about 250 and mainly local performers, the Festival expects 12,000 visitors this year from all over Europe. Its venue - the Pijnackerplein in the Oude Noorden working-class district of Rotterdam - gives it a neighbourhood character which the team is keen to preserve. 'Everybody comes together,' says Guido de Groot; 'the atmosphere is very laid back and we’re keeping the festival free of charge to preserve that unique atmosphere.'
Sierra Hull, making her only appearance in Europe on this trip, heads a programme of thirty acts on two stages, including the Barcelona Bluegrass Band (firm favourites with audiences in Ireland at past Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals). There will also be workshops, master classes, jam sessions, and demonstrations - and 'plenty of attention for the underground comic book culture that is closely associated with bluegrass' (something that's been unaccountably missing from the Irish scene).
The Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (also on Facebook) is sponsored by Rotterdam Festivals, Gebiedscommissie Rotterdam Noord, SENA, the US embassy in the Netherlands, and Stichting Kito Events.
Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival · Tollensstraat 3 · Rotterdam, ZH 3035 NA · Netherlands
