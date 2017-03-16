NOT bluegrass. But...?
Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces a tour being organised for April-May 2018. The artists are Canadian singer Tia McGraff and her husband/ guitarist/ producer Tommy Parham, who impressed audiences, radio presenters, and critics when touring Britain last year. Loudon sends links to a promo video of 'Crazy beautiful', two performance videos shot at Twickenham, 'Two wolves' and 'Reckonin'', and another of their singing Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'. He adds:
Please let us know if you would like to include them in your 2018 music programme and if possible provide a steer on any particular date/s that would fit better than others.
Promoters who don't confine themselves to bluegrass and old-time events may well be interested. More details here.
